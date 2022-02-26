Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

VLN opened at $6.38 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $740,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.