Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

