Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

