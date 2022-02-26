Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

