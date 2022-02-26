Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

