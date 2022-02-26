Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.