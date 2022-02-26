Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

