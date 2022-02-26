Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

