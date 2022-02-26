Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $403.82 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average is $428.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

