Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,519,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

