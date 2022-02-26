Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,227 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

