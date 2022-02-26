Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.