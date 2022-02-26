Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

