VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. VAT Group has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

