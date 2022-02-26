VeChain (VET) 1-Day Volume Tops $251.64 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $251.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007437 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

