Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 83,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.20 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

