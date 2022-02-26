Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Vector Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

