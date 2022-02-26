Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.56

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.56 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($11.40). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($11.32), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 832.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.56.
Vedanta Resources Company Profile (LON:VED)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.