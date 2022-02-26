Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.47% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

