Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.22 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00012841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,754 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

