Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $524.02 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $524.02 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003640 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,267,821,968 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.