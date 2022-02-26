Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.04 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 6,840,583 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Velocys alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.