Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTYX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

