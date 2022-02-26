Venus (XVS) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Venus has a total market cap of $109.46 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00023100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

