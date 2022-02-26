VeriCoin Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $448,870.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.73 or 0.99982457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023181 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00306971 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,703,718 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.