Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Verint Systems worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.04 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -192.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

