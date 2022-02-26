Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.25

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.25 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.31). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 660,218 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.