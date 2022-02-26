Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,090,000 after purchasing an additional 364,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

