Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

