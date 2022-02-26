VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $42.41 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $42.41 million and $14,331.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,031,197 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

