ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

