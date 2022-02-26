ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of ViacomCBS worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 32.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,292 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

