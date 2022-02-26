Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viasat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

