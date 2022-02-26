Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 134,824 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

