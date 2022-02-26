Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,543 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $107.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

