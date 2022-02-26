Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 81,444 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TNF LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 64,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

