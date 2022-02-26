Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $13.07 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

