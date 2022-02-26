Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 54,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

