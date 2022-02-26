Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $4.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

