Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $185.62 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.89 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

