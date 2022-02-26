Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as low as $73.69 and last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 1501759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.06.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

