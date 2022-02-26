ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.17% of ViewRay worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

VRAY stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

