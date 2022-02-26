Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.49.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

