VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,148.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $32,148.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

