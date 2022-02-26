Viracta Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,750% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $109,650. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

