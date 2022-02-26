Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 171368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

