Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Virtu Financial worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.00 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

