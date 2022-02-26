Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $78.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 over the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.