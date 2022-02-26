Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.