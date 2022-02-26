Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 138,250 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Knowles worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,161 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of KN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.